Podcast: The top five stories of the week

The Insurance Age content director and editor tackle the headlines that got brokers clicking over the past five days.

Jonathan Swift, content director, and Siân Barton, editor examine the most read stories and dig in to the issues they raise for the insurance market in the latest weekly podcast.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Insurance Age's top five stories for the week commencing 21 January 2019:

1) Leaked document reveals detail of Ageas redundancy risk

2) Ageas consults on closure of Stoke-on-Trent and Port Solent operations

3) Markerstudy buys Co-op Underwriting in £185m deal

4) Markerstudy to use Co-op’s brand after deal

5) Ageas and Vauxhall partnership deal ends

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.