Insurance Cares: Zurich introduces service for customers with hearing difficulties

The provider has partnered with British Sign Language Specialists, Sign Live.

Zurich is partnering with British Sign Language (BSL) Online Interpreting Service, SignLive, to introduce a service for its deaf and hard of hearing customers from today (11 January).

The insurer claimed it is the first to deliver the offering which enables customers with impaired hearing to contact the insurer using a SignLive video interpreter.

Meaningful

Richard Pash, UK marketing director, Zurich UK commented: “We’re very proud of our partnership with SignLive.

“It’s a fantastic service which we think will make a real difference to our customers with hearing difficulties enabling them to engage with us in a meaningful way which really works for them.

“We’re confident that this service will be well received and continue to look for ways to innovate and enhance the customer experience for all our customers.”

Zurich, which has in the past indicated a desire to help vulnerable insurance customers, detailed that the interpreter acts as a middleman on behalf of the customer, carrying out their instructions, liaising with the insurer and sharing feedback with the customer.

Security

Customers using the service for the first time need to register with SignLive to complete online security and video quality checks before accessing an interpreter.

Once registered, customers can access this free service from any mobile device by downloading the app from the App store or Google Play.

They can also access it by installing the SignLive system on their desktops without having to download additional software.

