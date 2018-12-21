Gibraltar-based Horizon Insurance declared in default by FSCS

Company closed to new business at the end of 2016 but 1,700 UK customers may still be affected.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared Gibraltar-based Horizon Insurance Company in default on 19 December 2018.

The declaration followed the Supreme Court of Gibraltar appointing Freddie White of Grant Thornton as administrator for the motor insurance company.

The FSCS detailed that Grant Thornton will deal with the management and settlement of any claims that arise from insurance policies that Horizon issued.

Business

Horizon was launched as a private motor insurer in 2010 at which point it was known as Octagon.

It closed to business at the end of 2016 having changed its name and said that it would go into solvent run off and meet its obligations.

Accordingly the FSCS has now stated that it believed there are no live Horizon insurance policies and that it was not expecting any claims for return of premium.

Claims

However, Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at the FSCS warned: “We estimate that 1,700 UK customers may be affected by the failure of Horizon.

“We are working closely with the administrator to ensure all outstanding claims are paid in full.”

The FSCS informed customers of Horizon, and third parties with outstanding claims, to continue to deal with the existing claims handlers Catalyst Consulting Solutions.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.