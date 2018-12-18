Christmas Q&A with Mike Crane and Nick Hobbs

Who prefers turkey "curry" and who will be reaching for the pickles?

Mike Crane, managing director at LV Broker



What would be your ideal Christmas gift be?

Time with family and friends.

What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?

David Bowie & Bing Crosby - Little Drummer Boy.

What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?

Cold turkey, mash and pickles.

What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?

It’s a big chill day, family movie and games time.

Which movie most says Christmas to you?

It’s a wonderful life.



Nick Hobbs, Allianz’s director of broker markets



What would be your ideal Christmas gift be?

Giving: something cheap, thoughtful and timely (that would be a first). Receiving: a radio controlled aircraft - and I hope my wife and kids are reading this.



What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?

Driving Home For Christmas – by Chris Rea. Warms the cockles when you have left the office on Christmas Eve and are sat in slow-moving traffic on the A3.

What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?

Turkey “curry” (curry powder, mayonnaise, cold turkey) on toast. It tastes better than is sounds.

What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?

Taking a brisk early morning walk across icy fields - and then to the pub.

Which movie most says Christmas to you?

Home Alone (only the first in the series – as it is an abomination to have forgotten your kid a second/third/fourth time).



