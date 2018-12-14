Review of the year: June
RSA and Aviva were the talk of the town amongst brokers in June as rumours swirled that Allianz was targeting a big UK acquisition. Swinton's sale also caught readers' attention along with a return to our Hack Day and an exploration of phishing attacks.
We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in June 2018.
- Aviva and RSA silent on Allianz buy speculation
Aviva and RSA both declined to comment on speculation that they were seen as potential UK acquisition targets by Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte. It was reported that Bäte wanted Allianz to make a large UK deal and had engaged investment bankers to develop a hit list. Spokespeople for Aviva and RSA both said that they did not comment on market speculation when approached by Insurance Age.
- Aviva or RSA named as Allianz targets – reports
The Allianz CEO, Oliver Bäte, was targeting a big UK acquisition market reports suggested. The Sunday Times noted that Aviva and RSA were named as potential targets, stating that Bäte had been working with investment bankers for several months to develop a “hit list”. Zurich and QBE were also said to be in the frame.
- Swinton sale: Ardonagh in the mix and Markerstudy interested
Numerous sources tipped up Ardonagh and Markerstudy as leading insurance contenders in the race to buy Swinton. Insurance Age revealed that the general expectation was for Swinton to be sold to a private equity house. However, a market source insisted that Ardonagh was “definitely in the mix”. Swinton was eventually bought by Ardonagh in September.
- Hack Day: Phishing: Don’t get caught
The article was part of the pioneering Aviva Hack Day which outlined and explored a range of cyber issues affecting the insurance market. Aviva’s Gareth Hemming, director of SME, explained how to prevent being caught in a phishing attack as he countered our very own Swifty who had stepped into the shoes of a hacker for the day in order to highlight just how easy it is to get caught.
- Private equity most likely buyer in Swinton sale
Personal lines broker Swinton was on the market and sources believed the most likely buyer could come from the private equity sector. It was thought that the business could be for sale for around £400m. A recent alert by consultancy IMAS advised that Swinton was one of a large number of deals “on the block”. Ardonagh bought Swinton for £165m.
