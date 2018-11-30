Ceta targeting up to 500 brokers with new online non-standard property service

“Game changing” offering set to go live in mid-January.

Ceta intends to launch its Infinity portal for brokers in mid-January 2019, Insurance Age can reveal.

The new service will start by delivering quote and bind online capability in non-standard property with more lines to be added over time.

The service has already gone live with Ceta’s 2,000 IFA base and is in soft-launch testing with selected general insurance brokers ahead of the full roll-out next year.

Wheel

Chief executive John Bibby noted that the business had not “reinvented the wheel” but pointed out that brokers in the testing phase had described the service as “game changing”.

“These solutions individually are out there but we have brought them all together and given them to brokers to engage with so they can get quick quotes and bind straight away,” he explained.

“It is not unusual for those specialist type facilities to require to you to ring an insurer and wait for a response in a day or two.

“For us to be able to do this quote and bind on a broad spectrum is quite neat.”

A panel arrangement pulls together binders from RSA, Covéa, Pen Underwriting, Midas Underwriting, Ocaso, Geo and AmTrust Europe.

Bibby said that Ceta was targeting further expansion by the time of the full launch including Flood Re and others as well as products for beach huts and houseboats set to be added.

Market

He detailed that the firm had looked at non-standard property in four different ways.

It assessed the market from the perspective of:

construction – for properties such as thatched or with flat roofs

location – areas affected by flooding, subsidence or that are coastal

usage – including holiday homes and those in the rental market

by owners – encompassing people with criminal records, poor credit history or multiple claims.

“We have brought that all together with a number of insurers with specialist skills and loaded it into a dynamic, digital platform,” Bibby continued.

“It is a really easy and intuitive journey for people to engage with something that is regarded as difficult, awkward and taking a long time.

“We have brought it all into a straightforward process.”

In essence answers that indicate a flood issue or a thatched property, or indeed a combination, would lead to different questions to quote requests for different factors.

Target

Bibby came on board at Ceta as CEO in a management buyout in September 2017 having previously been a non-executive director.

The business started out many years ago with a technology service selling home insurance and ASU (accident, sickness and unemployment cover) through mortgage brokers and IFAs on floppy disks.

While it still holds on to standard business and has made some inroads into the broker market the latest development represents a significant change to becoming more of a wholesaler.

“We would like to end up with 200-500 brokers we could work with,” Bibby stated.

Users will need a different terms of business agreement and for those with large enough books a white-labelling option will be available.

Difficult

Ceta has traditionally been strong in caravan and boat insurance and Bibby confirmed that over time these could be added to the Infinity portal but the focus will be on adding more non-standard lines potentially starting with liability.

“We are looking to try and use the digital platform for things that brokers have difficulty placing – to be the first port of call for those types of covers,” he summed up.

The business has a team of 30 people working on IT and products and Bibby concluded that the ability to leverage its technology background and deliver the new service inhouse meant the eight month long project had been a fairly smooth process.

“In the old days everyone used to moan that any technology project always cost more than you thought, delivered less than you wanted, and took longer than you expected.

“We are very pleased with it, we have done everything we wanted within the timeline.”

