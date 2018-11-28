AmTrust pulls out of UK liability market

The book will be put into run-off in January.

AmTrust is to exit the UK liability market, Insurance Age can reveal.



According to sources brokers were informed by the insurer on Friday (23 November) that it was to cease its operations in the UK liability market .

Run-off

Insurance Age understands that its UK liability book is now set to go into run-off in January 2019.

According to the AmTrust website its liability offering includes:

Employers’ liability

Public liability

Product liability

Its target areas include contracting, light manufacture, the service sector, haulage and leisure.

The business, which operates internationally, also offers public indemnity, legal expenses and a range of property cover.

AmTrust declined to comment.

In 2016, it bought Arc Legal Assistance. At the time the deal added 14 million policies to the firm across a range of legal expenses insurance (LEI) and assistance products in the UK and Republic of Ireland.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.