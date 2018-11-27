Zurich takes David Martin from Allianz

Martin set to join the provider as retail MD in 2019.

Zurich has hired David Martin as managing director of its UK retail business, where he will be overseeing the provider’s plans for growth in retail and SME.

Martin has worked at Allianz for the past 17 years, most recently as director of SME and corporate partnerships. He is set to join Zurich in the first half of 2019.

The retail MD position was previously held by David White, who has been with Zurich in the UK for the past six years.

White is moving to take on a group position as EMEA chief executive officer of Cover-More, a travel provider wholly owned by Zurich since April 2017.

Career

Zurich stated that Martin began his career at Royal Insurance in 1978 and has also held roles at ITT London & Edinburgh, Aon and Sampo.

In 2001 Martin joined Allianz as a national broker manager and according to Zurich he led the creation of Allianz Commercial.

He has also held various posts within the provider’s small business operations, before taking on the SME and corporate partnerships role in 2016.

Last month Martin took part in Insurance Age’s Insurance Rage video series where he discussed underinsurance among SMEs.

Track record

Zurich’s UK CEO Tulsi Naidu said: “He [Martin] brings an impressive track record and a wealth of experience and drive that match perfectly with our own strategy and ambitions in SME and retail.

“We have seen transformation across our business in the last couple of years, and David will now help us capitalise on this and drive the next phase of our development and growth.”

