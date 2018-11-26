QBE launches SME cyber cover

The product is available on Acturis and QBE’s FastFlow extranet.

Cyber cover aimed at small and medium sized businesses has been created by QBE Business Insurance.

According to the insurer the product, QBE CyberCrime, has been developed in partnership with brokers and designed to protect SMEs from business interruption and financial loss.

The cover can be found on Acturis and also on QBE’s e-trade platform FastFlow.

Features

The provider stated that key features of QBE CyberCrime include:

Cyber cover, crime cover and business interruption cover can be bundled into one all-encompassing policy

Cover for social engineering fraud to provide reassurances for the increasing risk of falling victim to impersonation fraud and other social engineering scams

24-hour specialist data breach support to help businesses get back up and running quickly in the event of an incident

Dave Greaves, head of SME at QBE, said: “The SME sector is the backbone of the UK economy. At a time when businesses are facing an increasingly greater threat from cyber, exacerbated by the implementation of the GDPR, it is important that SMEs have insurance cover in place that is tailored to fit their needs and is straightforward for brokers to purchase on their behalf.”

