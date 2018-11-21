Ecclesiastical refreshes property investors product

New offering available from 1 January 2019.

Ecclesiastical has targeted further growth in the real estate insurance market with an enhanced property investors product.

It will be available to new business and renewals from 1 January 2019.

The provider detailed that the refreshed offering included a series of new features including a ‘Green Clause’ covering the cost of improved environmental performance as part of the reinstatement of buildings.

It is available for up to 10% of a single claim or 10% of the sum insured or £500,000, whichever is the lower value.

Temporary

The temporary accommodation or loss of rent for private residences limit has increased to 25% of the building sum insured with an indemnity period of up to 36 months.

Ecclesiastical continued that equipment breakdown has increased to £2m cover damage to the property owner’s own surrounding property from any one accident caused by explosion or collapse.

And the insurer highlighted residents associations trustee and management liability cover along with an improved legal expenses option.

Ambitions

Adrian Saunders, commercial director for Ecclesiastical commented: “We have the expertise, capacity and appetite to write significant property investor risks.

“The refreshed property investors product will build on our already successful real estate proposition and help support our continued ambitions in 2019 and beyond.”

He concluded: “Our property investors product also comes with access to our specialist in-house building valuation and risk management service. This can greatly reduce the risk of underinsurance, providing peace of mind for brokers and their clients.”

