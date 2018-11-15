UK Millennials and Generation Z “most likely” to not have insurance

A survey by Applied Systems recommends an omnichannel approach to capturing the young adult market.

A study looking at the insurance buying habits of the Millennial and Generation Z market has learned that people of that age in the UK are “most likely” to not have any insurance cover.

The research counted Millenials as being born between 1981 and 1996 and Generation Z as those with birth dates between 1997 and 2006.

For those that do have cover, younger adults in the UK are more likely to have found their current car insurance through an online search engine – like Google or Bing – than those in the USA or Canada.

The research, organised by Applied Systems, which recently received investment from Google, revealed face-to-face meetings to organise cover still showed some popularity despite the market being known as the online generation.

The survey found that in the UK 11% of car insurance customers bought face to face. This increased to 17% for tenants insurance and went up again to 27% for those with homeowners cover. Online was 62%, 56% and 52% respectively and between 21% and 28% used the phone as a buying channel.

Connection

The report stated: “Millennials and Gen Z expect to connect with brands how and when they want, be it: face-to-face, phone call, text, email or social media.

“Through a hybrid approach – bricks-and-mortar business with integrated digital technology that provides these communication touchpoints across all channels – insurance providers will be able to build relationships via the traditional ways they used to establish a business and the modern ways that will keep them in business.”

Considering the entire set of respondents, not just the UK, in addition to online searches many buyers also chose their provider due to word-of-mouth recommendation.

The report detailed: “For millennials and Gen Z, family and/or friend referrals have the greatest influence on how they find an insurance provider. In fact, both generations are far more likely than any other to base their choice of insurance provider on who their family members use.

“To acquire millennial and Gen Z consumers, insurance providers should focus on building brand loyalty with older generations who have the most influence on these younger insurance shoppers. Insurance providers also need to ensure their websites are optimised for search and mobile-friendly.”

Demand

Applied Systems CEO, Reid French, commented: “While millennials and the Gen Z generation demand more digital services than previous generations, they still require in-person and over-the-phone interaction for guidance and advice.

“Agents and brokers that digitally transform their business models and servicing options to include omnichannel customer service with customer self-service portals, mobile apps, and face-to-face communications, will be well positioned to engage and retain these younger generations.”

The survey aimed to identify the following about the Millennial and Generation Z market:

Purchase behaviour for personal insurance (car, home and tenants)

Preferred communication channels when interacting with insurance providers

Selection criteria when choosing an insurance provider

Respondents came from the UK (10%) and Ireland (10%), Canada (30%) and the USA (50%).

Recommendations

The report made a number of recommendations for brokers seeking to capture customers from these generations.

Firstly in recommended a “hybrid presence” explaining that brokers needed a traditional brick and mortar storefronts while also offering tech solutions such as apps.

“While using technology and staying connected and informed in as many ways as possible is inherent to these younger generations’ nature, they are still social beings who seek trusted advice face-to-face. The key is to enhance long-established human relationship building with the convenience and instant service technology provides,” the report explained.

In addition brokers must benchmark the service they offer against tech giants.

Applied Systems stated in the report that companies like Amazon and Uber have set the standard by which all companies are measured and millennials and Gen Z expect this type of service from everyone they do business with.

It counselled for brokers not to expect these generations to wait three days for a quote or until morning to make a policy change because they will take business elsewhere and also share their brand experience online.

The importance of offering and omni channel service was also highlighted and brokers were encouraged to have a presence on search and review sites as this is a key way Millenials and Generation Z find their providers.

The report outlined: “Given that 85% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, it’s imperative for insurance providers to create and maintain a process that encourages customers to leave online reviews.”

