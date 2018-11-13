Zurich targets medium-sized firms with international offering

Provider says its International Programmes can help brokers and consumers with advice on issues including tax, regulation, claims and underwriting.

Zurich has opened up its international programmes range for medium-sized businesses.

According to the provider the offering, which was already available to larger firms, aims to help businesses which are trading in other countries in addition to the UK.

Zurich explained that brokers and customers would have one point of contact to help them manage their risks, while being able to tap into local expertise in any other markets they have a presence in.

It added that its International Programmes can help with advice and solutions on different issues including tax, regulation, claims and underwriting.

The insurer stated that its online multinational insurance application would provide comprehensive guidance on local insurance regulations and tax requirements around the world.

Online

Hayley Robinson, Zurich UK’s chief underwriting officer, said: “We know from our own research that many of the UK’s smaller and medium sized companies are accidentally becoming multinational as their customers can access their products and services online from anywhere.”

She continued: “Trying to navigate the different tax and regulatory systems can be a headache. With our global footprint, Zurich is perfectly placed to support businesses of all sizes in over 210 countries.

“That we can support them quickly and efficiently is key and so we are fully geared up to help with everything from setting up policies simply, right through to acting promptly and being on hand when they need to make a claim wherever necessary.”

