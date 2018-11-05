Insurance Age

Markerstudy tipped as Co-op Insurance buyer

Sale spelled out on keyboard
The insurer is believed to be on the market for £300m.

Markerstudy has been tipped as the frontrunner to buy Co-op Insurance in what is rumoured to be a £300m sale.

Sky News reported that discussions between the providers were at an advanced stage. However, at the time of writing (5 November), a deal was yet to be reached.

According to the report The AA, Aviva, RSA Insurance and Saga had also been interested in a potential deal.

Reinsurance
It was also stated that if a deal with Markerstudy does not transpire that the Co-op may look to reinsurance trade as an alternative.

Rumours that the business was for sale first surfaced in 2018.

The most recent set of results for Co-op Insurance saw it post an operating loss for 2017 of £12m – an improvement in the £18m loss recorded in 2016.

Markerstudy was bought by Qatar Re in a deal that went through in the first half of 2018.

Markerstudy has been contacted for comment. The Co-op declined to comment.

