Markerstudy tipped as Co-op Insurance buyer
The insurer is believed to be on the market for £300m.
Markerstudy has been tipped as the frontrunner to buy Co-op Insurance in what is rumoured to be a £300m sale.
Sky News reported that discussions between the providers were at an advanced stage. However, at the time of writing (5 November), a deal was yet to be reached.
According to the report The AA, Aviva, RSA Insurance and Saga had also been interested in a potential deal.
Reinsurance
It was also stated that if a deal with Markerstudy does not transpire that the Co-op may look to reinsurance trade as an alternative.
Rumours that the business was for sale first surfaced in 2018.
The most recent set of results for Co-op Insurance saw it post an operating loss for 2017 of £12m – an improvement in the £18m loss recorded in 2016.
Markerstudy was bought by Qatar Re in a deal that went through in the first half of 2018.
Markerstudy has been contacted for comment. The Co-op declined to comment.
