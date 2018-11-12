Broker Choice Awards: The winners

In our recent Broker Choice Survey we asked brokers to share their views on general market issues which impact them, including consolidation and commission, as well as regulation

We outlined brokers’ key thoughts on the market last month. Those surveyed answered questions about how they feel insurers are performing for them and how providers could improve their service.

Negotiating a fair commission from insurers was a key concern, with around half of responding brokers believing that this is difficult. Brokers’ sentiments also differed on the question of whether it was right for insurers to cancel an agency if they feel brokers are demanding too much commission.

Another concern was that insurer consolidation would result in less choice for customers. Brokers also flagged that mergers and acquisitions resulted in fewer markets in specialist areas. But now it is time to celebrate success.

The survey also covered what brokers had been most impressed by in the last twelve months when it came to insurer service.

The answers determined which insurers and MGAs made the shortlist for our first ever Broker Choice Awards. Here are all of the winners.