Broker Choice Awards: The winners
In our recent Broker Choice Survey we asked brokers to share their views on general market issues which impact them, including consolidation and commission, as well as regulation
We outlined brokers’ key thoughts on the market last month. Those surveyed answered questions about how they feel insurers are performing for them and how providers could improve their service.
Negotiating a fair commission from insurers was a key concern, with around half of responding brokers believing that this is difficult. Brokers’ sentiments also differed on the question of whether it was right for insurers to cancel an agency if they feel brokers are demanding too much commission.
Another concern was that insurer consolidation would result in less choice for customers. Brokers also flagged that mergers and acquisitions resulted in fewer markets in specialist areas. But now it is time to celebrate success.
The survey also covered what brokers had been most impressed by in the last twelve months when it came to insurer service.
The answers determined which insurers and MGAs made the shortlist for our first ever Broker Choice Awards. Here are all of the winners.
The Winners
Underwriter of the Year
Winner: NMU
Highly commended: Manchester Underwriting Management
Most Innovative Insurer of the Year
Winner: CFC Underwriting
Highly commended: Manchester Underwriting Management
Best Broker Support of the Year
Winner: Aviva
Highly commended: Manchester Underwriting Management
Best E-trading Platform of the Year
Winner: Aviva
Highly commended: Allianz
Most Respected Insurer Senior Management
Winner: Manchester Underwriting Management
Highly commended: Tokio Marine HCC
Best Renewals Team of the Year
Winner: Manchester Underwriting Management
Highly commended: NMU
Best Claims Team of the Year
Winner: Home and Legacy
Highly commended: Chubb
Broker Choice Awards Shortlist 2018
Underwriter of the Year
Allied World • CFC Underwriting • Home & Legacy • Manchester Underwriting Management • NMU • Tokio Marine HCC
Most Innovative Insurer of the Year
CFC Underwriting • Manchester Underwriting Management • NMU • Plum Underwriting • Tokio Marine HCC • Travelers
Best Broker Support of the Year
Allianz • Aviva • CFC Underwriting • Manchester Underwriting Management • NMU • Tokio Marine HCC
Best E-trading Platform of the Year
Allianz • APC Underwriting • Aviva • Home & Legacy • Plum Underwriting • Tokio Marine HCC
Most Respected Insurer Senior Management
Allied World • Canopius • CNA Hardy • Manchester Underwriting Management • NMU • Tokio Marine HCC
Best Renewals Team of the Year
Beazley • CFC Underwriting • Home & Legacy • Manchester Underwriting Management • NMU • Tokio Marine HCC
Best Claims Team of the Year
Allianz • Chubb • Dual Underwriting • Home & Legacy • Manchester Underwriting Management • NMU
Amazon voucher winners:
Grace Stratford, Aston Lark
Kevin Davies, Riviera Insurance Services
Abbey Atkinson, Reich Insurance Services
