Ensurance to offer cyber cover to UK construction sector

The specialist MGA has teamed up with Beazley and the product will be available to its brokers.

Ensurance UK, the specialist construction MGA and Lloyd’s Coverholder, has been appointed as a distributor for a cyber insurance product backed by leading global specialty insurer Beazley.

The newly available cover is aimed at the construction sector and designed to minimise business disruption caused by a cyber-attack or data breach and enable construction firms to get back on their feet as quickly as possible following an incident.

The product is available to any broker which holds a Toba with Ensurance.

Ensurance stated that the cover is available to any policyholder responsible for handling customer data, the product will provide access to Beazley Breach Response, a comprehensive data breach response service, as well as coverage for first and third-party liability, cyber extortion, data protection loss and business interruption.

Flexibility

Ensurance UK CEO, Tim James said: “We have responded with a comprehensive product supported by Beazley that will offer flexibility on coverage and limits supported by excellent capacity.

“Most importantly the policy is supported by a dedicated team of experienced cyber breach professionals who assist policyholders at every stage of incident investigation and breach response.”

He continued: “They co-ordinate the carefully vetted forensics experts and specialist lawyers to help establish what’s been compromised, assess responsibility, and notify those individuals affected. In addition, the support team manage credit or identity monitoring for customers and crisis communications.”

