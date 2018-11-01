Broker Expo: Using data to identify a profitable scheme

Brokers must think about schemes that are value for money and sustainable in the long-term.

Brokers have the opportunity to grab a profitable share of the schemes market by mining their data thoroughly, according to Jackie Hyde, director of Stanmore Insurance Brokers.



Addressing delegates in a panel session at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Coventry, Hyde shared her experiences of partnering with an insurer to get a bigger piece of the schemes market.

Hyde has now teamed up with Aviva after building her nursery scheme for eight years.

She detailed that in order to develop her scheme with the insurer she first had to show profitability statistics, evidence of growth and a deep knowledge of what customers need.



“[We] needed to make sure Aviva [understood] how much expertise we actually have,” she said.

In addition prior to the move she covered what the broker was not getting from its current insurer and what it required.



Ben Cue, director at Comfort Insurance noted that brokers had to keep their ideas fresh to really sell their schemes pitches to insurers.



Likewise Andrew Felice, head of intermediated personal lines at Aviva told delegates that brokers needed to bring “stand out” ideas.



He also listed expertise and knowledge about their scheme as key factors for a broker to bring to the table if they wanted to move an initial conversation into a partnership.



Felice continued: “Whether it’s an affinity or specialist scheme around motor or home, travel or pet, you name it, demonstrate quality, the knowledge you have as well as the skills within your business.”



Jonathan Smith, head of commercial SME solutions and schemes echoed Felice’s comments and added that brokers had to show passion for how the scheme could develop over the long term.



“Even if it’s something around the numbers of customers or how the niche would change, just bring to life what the opportunity looks like,” Smith said.



Felice concluded that value for money should not be overlooked.



“Both [the insurer and broker] need to understand what we are trying to deliver,” he commented.

“As joint businesses, we don’t want to be in a [partnership] that loses money.



“We need to believe that we can make money, that [the partnership] is long-term and sustainable.”



