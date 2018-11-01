Liiba responds to speculation of Brexit deal for financial services

The Times has reported that PM Theresa May has reached an agreement with the EU.

The Times has cited government sources in an article stating that the UK has agreed on an arrangement with the European Union giving continued access for financial services companies.

According to the newspaper the deal will involve a partnership on services and exchange of data.

UK companies would keep access to European markets for as long as British regulation stayed aligned with the EU’s.

Equivalence

Christopher Croft, chief executive of the London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association (Liiba), said: “These as yet unconfirmed reports that an agreement on market access has been reached are a positive sign - and mirror messages we are getting from both sides of the negotiation.

“But if, as reported, the deal is based on regulatory equivalence, we await the detail of how this will cater for insurance intermediation where no such concept exists.

He concluded: “We are, however, hopeful as this challenge was acknowledged by government when John Glen responded on behalf of the Prime Minister to Liiba’s letter on the subject.”

