Simon Cooter ready for next challenge as starting gun fired to find his replacement

Outgoing Covéa boss predicts technology will change the industry more in the next five years than it has done in the previous 30.

Covéa’s commercial lines and high net worth director Simon Cooter will be looking across broking, insurers, InsurTech or working with relevant charities for the next post in his career, he has told Insurance Age.

The insurer confirmed today that Cooter will be leaving in 2019 once it has found a successor.

“Frankly the Arsenal job has been taken so it will have to be insurance,” Cooter said.

Travel

He explained that he told chief executive James Reader of his plans in early summer and that today’s announcement signalled the “starting gun” for finding his replacement.

“I love insurance but don’t want to be working 220 days a year,” he explained detailing that working part time would leave more space for travel and other activities.

He stressed that he was completely open minded about what comes next and that no conversations had taken place.

Scale

Cooter joined Covéa in January 2013 and noted that his “love of the business and of the people” meant he was keen for the management succession to be successful hence no precise date has yet been set for his departure.

When he joined it had £80m of commercial business and is now up to £270m across commercial and high net worth.

“That was a fundamental change in scale,” he observed.

“What has taken time is getting the right team in place at every level, investing in the people and being seen by the market as very strong.”

Growth

The integration of Sterling which it bought in 2014 has been a key part of the change in size. According to Cooter the process was one of the biggest triumphs of his time at the insurer.

“I’d like to think if you spoke to brokers who dealt with either organisation before they’d say we have done a good job at preserving the characteristics of both businesses,” he stated.

“It is why we have continued to achieve double digit growth.”

The process for sourcing the next boss will involve looking internally at the company and externally. Cooter was upbeat about what that leader would find.

“I think we have a fantastic leadership in commercial and high net worth. Whoever takes over from me will be inheriting as very, very good team.”

And promised: “The focus on delivering good propositions will continue.

“I think the business will benefit from another pair of eyes to take it on to the next level.”

Changes

Cooter started his career at RSA in 1988 spending 19 years at the insurer before moving on to Brit for six years – including the period after QBE bought its UK regional businesses – and will have done six years at Covéa by the time he departs.

He has seen the insurance industry change “immensely” during his career listing consolidation on both sides of the fence, a continuing influx of capacity and increasing focus on niche sectors by brokers as among the dynamics.

“Broker consolidation has been a constant during my time in the industry but there is still a vibrant independent broking sector,” he maintained.

Technology

Looking to the future he predicted: “The use of technology has been increasing in the last three years.

“Commercial lines has been slow at adopting technology but there is definitely a step change going on. It will change more in the next five years than it has done in the last 30.”

People

Cooter concluded that despite the upcoming change he hoped he would still be working in insurance in 10 years’ time as he still believes in what it does.

“I see some of the claims we settle and you think frankly that has made a massive difference to somebody,” he ended.

“It is a cliché but insurance is an industry about people.

“Insurers and brokers work together well. If I were no longer in the industry I would miss the people the most.”

