Quizzical questions: 12 October 2018

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

New firm is aiming to “give control back to brokers”.

Insurer partners with MGA for classic, enthusiast, motorhome and specialist motor products.

Brightside’s revenue dropped by 12%.

It is understood Global Risk Partners swept in after negotiations between the Yorkshire-based broker and Broker Network broke down.

CEO to leave next May after nine years with the organisation.

