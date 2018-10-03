Ansvar introduces cyber cover for churches

Cyber has been added to its Church Connect and Church Fellowship Connect policies.

Ansvar has added cyber cover to its policies for churches.

The provider said that the cover protects churches against all manner of cyber-related risks including cybercrime such as data theft or breaches, computer viruses and malware attacks, as well as damage to computer systems sustained through the loss or corruption of data.

The insurer, which is part of Ecclesiastical, noted that the cover premium starts at £95 and sums insured go up to £100,000.

Brokers can access quotes via Ansvar’s online selling platform.

Attacks

Ansvar MD Richard Lane commented: “Cyber cover is front and centre in the news, with a number of large businesses sustaining attacks and facing heavy fines under the new GDPR.”

He continued: “Hackers are indiscriminate and target charities and religious organisations too.

“A few months ago, the Bible Society was fined £100,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office over computer security failings that allowed cyber criminals to access the personal details of more than 400,000 mainly Christian backers.”

The insurer explained that its Church Connect and Church Fellowship policies cover contents, personal accidents and business interruption to employers’ liability and legal expenses.

Optional extras include buildings insurance, professional indemnity and property damage sustained through acts of terrorism.

Lane added: “If they haven’t already, churches need to carefully consider the protection they have in place and how they would deal with such an attack. Our cyber cover is an ideal solution and we are working closely with our network of brokers to communicate this with potential customers.”

