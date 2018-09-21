Premium Credit restores trading capability to all brokers

CEO Tom Woolgrove, says not all functionality restored as he apologises to brokers and thanks them for their support.

Premium Credit has restored the trading capability to all brokers, chief executive Tom Woolgrove has told Insurance Age.

“We believe everybody that wants to trade with us is able to trade with us, maybe not fully and maybe not with their full service, but that [trading capability] has been our focus throughout this week,” he said.

The premium finance provider took its systems offline on Sunday (16 September) after a cyber incident.

It opened one telephone contact centre on the Monday. The second telephone contact centre returned to service yesterday.

Unique

The company began restoring online services to brokers on Wednesday.

“We still have a lot of work to do to fully recover and that is what we are focusing on over this weekend and realistically for another week or two,” Woolgrove accepted.

Adding: “Every integration with a broker is unique and our focus has been allowing every broker to trade but not everyone will have the full service that they enjoyed before this incident.”

Reassurance

Woolgrove also admitted that some brokers still had reservations: “There are some brokers that are choosing not to connect with us until we provide them with further reassurance.”

While services are being restored he updated brokers that the business was taking “a very cautious approach” to opening itself back up to the internet “to make sure that we don’t immediately have a follow on incident”.

And detailed that with broker and customer functionality being prioritised certain internal systems were still to be restored.

“There is a backlog. We have people working this weekend to clear that. In terms of making payments to brokers we are up to date, in terms of collecting payments from customers we are up to date.”

Detriment

At the time of the outage Premium Credit was adamant that there would be no customer detriment and Woolgrove repeated the message.

“We will not have any default charges for any customers during this period. We are not processing cancellations.

“We have made a very clear statement which we are now following through with actions.”

Likewise earlier in the week it had found no evidence of any data loss.

“We continue to investigate but we are very confident that there has been no data loss,” Woolgrove stressed. “We have informed all the regulatory authorities and they are happy with the response we are taking.”

Patience

On the topic of broker feedback he noted the firm was “very grateful” for the patience shown.

“It has been a disrupted week … and we say publicly a big thank you and apologies for the disruption we have caused. We have appreciated their support.”

Where he was similarly pleased was how the organisation had responded and how its planning had kicked in.

“It has been a massive effort to get back to trading and starting to restore many of our services.

“I’m pleased with our preparation and that we have proactive monitoring that identified this as an issue.”

Learn

But looking to the future he committed to learning from the experience.

“We are still going through the investigation of how the incident happened,” he concluded.

“There will be lessons learned and we are being supported by third party cyber forensic teams to learn those lessons.

“We will be stronger and have clear actions to do that.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.