InsurTech Futures: Homelyfe targets brokers with new platform

Aventus designed to enable digital innovation.

Insurtech start-up Homelyfe has launched its new digital insurance platform Aventus.

The digital managing general agent was founded in 2015 and has since unveiled app-based cover for home buyers as well as for home and contents.

According to the firm when co-founders Peter Goodman and Andrew Craven originally approached the market to build the digital MGA there was no suitable tech stack available so they built the Aventus platform from scratch.

Experience

It has now been rolled out for brokers, insurers and MGAs and the company claimed the service allows businesses to create a “seamless buying experience for any insurance line, in any digital environment, at start-up speed”.

Homelyfe listed that the platform could be used for the digitisation of books or diminished question sets for any insurance line and stated it would allow insurance quotes “to be delivered in seconds”.

Peter Goodman, CEO and co-founder, Homelyfe commented: “We’re delighted to announce our focus on the B2B market with the launch of the Aventus platform.

“Incumbents can look to test new products on the Aventus platform because it eradicates the capital risk and delivery failure.”

