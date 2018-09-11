'Talent crisis' hitting UK brokers

Research by Ecclesiastical reveals most brokers want to hire young talent, but 52% are struggling to recruit as young people lack awareness of what brokers do.

Over half of brokers (52%) are struggling to recruit young talent under 30 years of age, Insurance Age can reveal.

Research by Ecclesiastical found that 80% of the 250 responding UK brokers were keen to attract younger people.

Meanwhile nearly half (46%) of brokers surveyed were concerned about a potential talent crisis in the industry, noting that they are struggling to attract young people because they don’t have the right experience, skills or qualifications and not enough young people are applying for available jobs.

Recruiting the best talent was a strategic business issue for 58% of respondents, followed by developing new skills to keep up with competition and technological advances (49%), and reaching younger customers (35%).

However, brokers under the age of 45 were more likely (90%) than those aged 46 and over (75%) to want to hire more young people.

Strengths

When asked about the top three strengths of younger staff brokers listed IT skills, enthusiasm and that young employees are innovative, while the top three weaknesses mentioned were verbal communication, literacy and technical knowledge.

The research also revealed that more than half of respondents (56%) think that there is a talent shortage because insurance is not seen as an attractive career.

Meanwhile 27% believed that young people aren’t entering the market because they don’t understand what brokers do, and 18% believed some had a negative perception of brokers.

Awareness

The data was backed up by Ecclesiastical’s interviews with young brokers, who stated there was a lack of awareness of what brokers do preventing young people from choosing insurance as a career.

“When you’re at a party and say you work in insurance, everyone switches off,” Oliver Drummond, 26, from BHIB Insurance Brokers, noted. “But that’s a perception, most people don’t understand what an insurance broker does.”

Meanwhile Stef Boughey, 25, from Towergate Insurance said she would not have been aware of broking unless a recruiter had called her.

“When I visited careers’ fairs I remember seeing companies such as Jaguar, Danone, Proctor & Gamble and Deloitte, whereas I never remember seeing insurance companies. You can’t attract people unless they know about it.”

Apprenticeships

Ecclesiastical stated that brokers are attempting to change this with 48% of respondents saying they offer apprenticeships or graduate schemes to attract young people, and just over 40% use social media to reach out to potential candidates or promote their company purpose or ethos.

In addition, two thirds have set up defined training programmes to retain the best young talent, while 52% have focused on company benefits and 43% offer flexible working.

A third of brokers also suggested attracting young people to the industry by educating them about the industry at school, while 21% suggested doing more with the media to change the image of the industry.

In addition, the vast majority of respondents (82%) also wanted trade organisations to better promote insurance as a career, while 79% wanted them to raise the profile of brokers more widely.

Challenges

Commercial director at Ecclesiastical, Adrian Saunders, commented: “Our research shows the vast majority (80%) of brokers would like to attract younger talent, yet most are struggling to hire younger people.

“A day in the life of a young broker is far more varied than people might expect. We spoke to a number of young professionals who said every day is different and presents new challenges – from talking to clients and insurers, managing claims through to setting up webinars and taking part in hackathons.”

He continued: “The industry needs to evolve and adapt to technological advances and competition from disruptors and younger people have the skills to do this.

“Tech savvy young talent can bring fresh ideas and new ways of thinking, so it’s vital that we do more to promote the diverse and exciting career opportunities available to young people in the insurance industry.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.