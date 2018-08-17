CII aiming for “relevant and diverse” Chartered Status

CII’s Steve Jenkins says the professional body is committed to Chartered and wants it to gain momentum as it seeks to add D&I to entry criteria.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has reiterated its commitment to its Chartered scheme and advised it is consulting on its future in order to ensure the model “remains relevant”.

Steve Jenkins, development director, advised that the body is consulting on a number of issues around its Chartered proposition.

“The review, and I used that word advisedly, is to continue to make sure the details are relevant, modern and diverse.”

He also reiterated the CII’s commitment to protecting the integrity of Chartered status.

As part of this the consultation it will review Chartered entry criteria.

Diversity

According to Jenkins requirements to be a CII member and have certain CII qualifications will remain but the eligibility criteria could be extended to include assessment of a company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, involvement in the community and staff retention.

There are currently about 180 Chartered brokers of an estimated 3,000 in the UK.

Jenkins denied that if, the extra categories are implemented, it would prevent smaller brokers from becoming part of the scheme.

“This will be in reach for smaller SME brokers and the CII will provide guidance to support them.”

Timely

He added: “Lots of smaller firms are working in the community anyway.”

Jenkins also explained that the Chartered schemes, which cover brokers, insurers and financial advisers, have been in existence for the past 11 years and changes were made to them four years ago.

“It is timely to do it now but we will be doing it again in the next few years,” he stated.

In terms of timelines the consultation closes on 24 September and the CII hopes to have an initial sense of next steps by the end of the year.

“Brokers value Chartered status – 90% say it help with their status. We are keen to understand what more the CII can do to support brokers in that context.”

This consultation period will run from 15 August to 24 September 2018 and is looking to address the following key areas:

Eligibility criteria; how firms demonstrate their commitment to professionalism

Value proposition; do the current elements of Chartered create a valued outcome

Process; addressing the application and renewal process

Oversight; partnering with firms to ensure professional standards are upheld

Expansion; raise awareness of Chartered in the profession and with the public

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.