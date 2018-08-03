Allianz Insurance takes first step into Lloyd’s

Team moving from LV to focus on fleet.

Allianz Insurance is making its debut in Lloyd’s after taking on a team in the joint venture with LV.

The insurer is taking over from LV trading within a rebranded underwriting box on the fourth floor of the London market.

LV has had a presence at Lloyd’s since it bought Highway in 2008.

Phases

In an update sent to brokers by Allianz seen by Insurance Age the provider said that the vast majority of the current LV London Market team will move across in phases. The process started in July and is set to run until 1 October.

The new specialist London motor team will ultimately consist of nine people including back office colleagues.

The insurer has also confirmed that the remaining people have either found other opportunities at LV or will continue to support with the transfer of the commercial business to Allianz. One member of the team did decide to leave LV.

Allianz explained that the team will operate mainly from its building on Gracechurch Street in London but that the Lloyd’s box will be staffed at least four days a week to trade new business and renewals.

Unexplored

Speaking about the topic during a briefing on Allianz’s half year UK results, where the provider revealed growing operating profit, chief executive Jon Dye explained that the Lloyd’s development will allow the company to learn “from a channel that we at Allianz have never explored before”.

He detailed that the service would focus on fleet business and was not scheduled to take on a broader set of London Market products pointing out that there were already other Allianz companies in the wider group doing that.

“If you were getting into the other stuff that you would commonly find in the London Market like aviation or marine then you have Allianz Corporate Global & Specialty which is already covering those product lines,” said Dye.

Fleet growth

According to him the new team will add to the branch network and supply new distribution rather than replace or detract from the current offering.

“We would expect to continue to grow our fleet account which is very profitable and has been consistently which is not an easy thing to achieve in the market,” Dye concluded.

