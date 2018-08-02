Axa growth driven by commercial

Interim CEO says positive commercial performance was down to broker channel and reveals incoming CEO Claudio Gienal sees the value of UK broker market.

Bertand Poupart-Lafarge, CFO and interim CEO of Axa UK & Ireland, told Insurance Age that much of the growth for Axa UK & Ireland was driven by its commercial division, mainly through broker distribution and schemes.

Axa UK & Ireland’s interim results for the first six months of 2018 showed increased revenue – from £2.4bn to £2.5bn.

Revenue for commercial went up to £730m from £690m in the same period of 2017.

Gross revenue for commercial motor went up 8% to €362m (£321.5m). Commercial non-motor also increased 4% to €469m, according to the company results.

Brokers

Poupart-Lafarge commented: “Growth comes mainly from work with brokers. Direct is limited compared to brokers.”

He revealed that Axa’s direct commercial proposition is less than 10% of the business.

The interim CEO also said Axa’s efforts in the schemes sector had helped with the positive results.

“We have increased new schemes with some brokers. This has been proven to be very successful.”

In terms of appetite in schemes Axa is focused on property, motor and fleet.

Personal

Personal lines performance was less good. Personal motor revenue was flat at €616m while personal non-motor dropped 9% to €290m.

Poupart-Lafarge blamed much of the dip on the loss of Axa’s affinity account with Marks & Spencer combined with the softening of the motor market but he insisted that the insurer was not going to “chase volume” and instead would be focusing its efforts on profitability.

Speaking about the results in general the interim CEO, who has held the CFO position for the past five years, explained that the numbers were very much meeting expectations.

“We have a very strong plan and a very ambitious plan towards 2020 and the focus is to deliver that.”

New CEO

Poupart-Lafarge is set to hand over the CEO reins to Claudio Gienal who will join the UK from the group business on 1 September.

“He [Gienal] was already on the board of Axa UK and has worked in the UK before with Zurich,” commented Poupart-Lafarge.

“I think he recognises the importance of the brokers in the UK market especially in commercial lines. We have always had strong partnerships with brokers and this is something that will continue.”

Looking ahead to the next six months Poupart-Larfarge said the ambition was to continue to grow in commercial and health but reiterated that the business would “not chase growth for the sake of having growth”.

“In terms of customer proposition we want to move from being a claims payer to being a true partner,” he concluded.

“We are on a very good and positive trajectory and are ticking the boxes for the 2020 ambition. I am very proud of the team.”

