The Blog Spot: What might a Fosun move for Ageas mean for the UK?

Jonathan Swift ponders how a potential sale of Ageas could work as the rumour mill shouts ever louder about the insurer being on the market.

For months now I have been told repeatedly the same thing: ‘Did you know Ageas is for sale?’

When pressed these rumour-mongers have had little evidence to back up their speculation, nor do they even know whether it is the whole business or a part such as the UK which is for sale.

Regardless, the story has had a life of its own.

“Why would [UK CEO] Andy Watson still be there after years of losses, if it was not for sale? Surely, they are waiting for the new owner to bring their own team in,” one rival opined

Difficult

Maybe because the owners have decided a ‘hire em and fire em’ culture is not conducive to a turnaround against a backdrop of difficult factors from the Ogden rate rises to a now acknowledged failure of some of its wheeling and dealing?

‘There is no smoke without fire’, some would retort back. But search as hard as I could, I never found a single person who had seen anything approaching what might be described as a ‘sales document’. Or who had an inkling which advisers might be handling the transaction.

And then a fortnight ago a well informed source pointed to the fact the settling of the reported largest-ever securities settlement in Europe by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal might be the trigger point that turns that speculation into a something more tangible.

Not least because it removed uncertainty over Ageas as it could put its past to bed and begin payment of $1.5bn (£1.15bn) to multiple groups of institutional and individual investors related to claims from litigation arising out of the 2007 acquisition of Dutch bank ABN Amro by Ageas’ predecessor company Fortis.

Timing

Lo and behold, days later Bloomberg reported that Chinese powerhouse Fosun International – which already owns 3% of the insurance group -was considering an offer for all or parts of the group as part of its efforts to grow its international footprint.

No-one on either side commented, and the piece itself was hedged with many ‘ifs, buts and maybes’. Not least what the local regulator in Belgium might think; the fact no firm decision had been made about pursuing a deal; and that with interests in so many territories it might be difficult to break up.

Still, Ageas’ share price rose to a decade high and I will now no doubt be informed by those gossipers mentioned earlier that “they told me so”, when I next bump into them.

United Kingdom

Dealing in the hypothetical about what a Fosun deal might mean for the UK is interesting, and I would mention a few things.

It would probably speed up the transfer of Tesco Underwriting from a joint venture, to one wholly owned by the supermarket giant. Tesco Bank formed in 1997 as a JV, took 11 years to pass into full ownership, and the insurance business is now nine years old, with the latest seven year extension not due to run out until 2021.

With that volume gone, would Ageas’ UK business be more or less attractive to Fosun? Does the fact it bought and sold Ironsure in 2015 and 2017 respectively mean that its interest in brokered general insurance might not be as strong as other parts of the financial services sector?

I have no idea. But what might prove of interest to Fosun is getting under the bonnet of a leading player in possibly the most competitive motor insurance market in the world, and passing that intelligence on to other parts of the group.

Minnow

It should also be noted that whilst the UK might have been strategically important to a group the size of Ageas, profits or no profits. If a Fosun deal was forthcoming it would go from being a barely profitable big fish in a relatively small pond at Ageas, to a barely profitable minnow within the Chinese conglomerate, and thus less essential in the wider scheme of things.

There are probably many other arguments for keeping the group’s UK arm or disposing of it that any suitor considering a move for Ageas would need to weigh up. But as in the Bloomberg article this remains a case of ‘ifs, whats and maybes’ for now.

And it could all amount to zero. But the Dutch Court of Appeal case has certainly done nothing to dampen the whispers. I look forward to being told ‘You know Ageas is for sale’ again in the not too distant future.

Jonathan Swift is content editor for Insurance Age.