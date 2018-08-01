NIG's policy numbers fall in first half of 2018

Insurer's GWP also declines to £205.9m as Direct Line for Business continues to grow.

NIG, the broker-only commercial insurer arm of Direct Line Group, has seen its share of policies fall in the first half of 2018.

It posted policy numbers of 245,000, down on the 248,000 reported for the first six months of 2017.

The decline came as Direct Line for Business (DL4B) increased its policy count by 7.3% to 485,000 (H1 2017: 452,000).

The net effect was that DLG’s commercial business in-force policies went up 4.3% to 730,000.

The business noted that commercial premiums were up 0.6% to £269.9m but DLG pointed out that 6.5% growth for DL4B was offset by a 1.2% reduction in NIG.

GWP

NIG saw GWP reduce to £205.9m (H1 2017: £208.3m) while DL4B grew from £60.1m to £64.0m for the first half of 2018.

The results document noted: “Commercial gross written premium increased 0.6%, compared with the first half of 2017, reflecting continued strong growth in Direct Line for Business, with NIG and other premiums slightly lower as the group continued to seek to price for risk and improved profitability.”

The commercial business’ profitability was broadly in-line with the first half of 2017 with operating profit of £29.1m (H1 2017: £30.2m).

In June Insurance Age revealed that NIG’s group MD Neil Manser was to step down in order to take up a position at DLG.

At group level GWP fell to £1.61bn (H1 2017: £1.69bn) and operating profit also dropped from £359.7m to £303.1m.

Similarly, the combined operating ratio deteriorated to 93% compared to H1 2017 when it was 88.6%.

The results were published as it was announced that CEO Paul Geddes, who has been at the helm for ten years, is to step down in 2019.

Strength

He commented: “This is a good set of results – growing our own brand policies and profits (normalised for the weather) in a competitive, albeit to date, rational market – again showing the strength of our business model.

“We have also made progress on our strategic initiatives which we believe will improve our competitiveness in each of our channels and we are focused on improving our efficiency.”

He added: “This strategic agenda combined with our discipline over volume focus give us the confidence in our outlook to reiterate our financial targets.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.