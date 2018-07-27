AA’s research finds home premiums on the rise in Q2 2018

Company flags insurer fears over subsidence claims.

The AA British Insurance Premium ‘Shoparound’ Index has revealed that average quoted premiums for buildings cover rose by 2.3% to £119.79 in the second quarter of 2018.

The increase pushed the annual rise up to 5.9%.

According to the company contents cover rose by 1% over the three months but has still fallen 1.7% year-on-year to £60.72.

The ‘Shoparound’ benchmark is calculated by creating a fixed nationwide basket of risks and then taking an average from the five cheapest quotes given by price comparison sites, direct and broker quotes for typical customers.

It also found that combined contents and building policies went up by 1% in the three months and by 3.8% over 12 months to £163.03.

Subsidence

The AA also flagged that some insurers were fearful of a raft of subsidence claims due to the current long hot spell coming after a wet and cold winter.

Janet Connor, the AA’s director of insurance, stated that there was “some concern in the industry” that if the hot weather continued it would dry up the soil leading to increased subsidence risk and damage to buildings.

“However, the industry is well prepared for such an eventuality,” she added.

“The last time there was a significant rise in subsidence claims was in 2006.”

