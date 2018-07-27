Blog: Creating an open culture

Following Zurich’s making the Stonewall top global employers list Steve Collinson, head of HR at the insurer, reflects on what steps companies can take to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

At Zurich, we’re committed to improving diversity and inclusion across our organization, ensuring that every employee has the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

We foster an open, respectful, diverse and inclusive workplace because we believe it’s the fair and right thing to do but more than that it’s also a business imperative.

We’ve worked hard in recent years to put strong foundations in place creating five different employee resource groups; including our Women’s Innovation Network, [email protected], the Disability Inclusion Group, our Cultural Awareness Network and Mind Matters.

In our experience, groups like these have an essential role to play in creating shared ownership and momentum around the D&I agenda - and this is the case among our industry peers, but also across other sectors.

The insurance industry is a brilliant place to build a career.

The work is varied, intellectually stimulating and without it, the UK economy and public sector could not operate.

Talent

But in order to ensure the UK remains a centre of insurance excellence, we need to attract the best, diverse talent.

Diversity comes from gender, race, sexuality, age, (dis)ability and religion. Our customer base embodies all these characteristics and in order to serve them best, we firmly believe our employee base should aim to as well.

We’re delighted to be named recently as one of the Top Global Employers in Stonewall’s 2018 Index.

It’s massively important to us that we continue to create an environment of respect and understanding for LGBT people at Zurich by developing policies and practices that encourage inclusion for everyone and urge other employers to do so the same, whether a small business or multinational corporation.

We firmly believe it’s the right thing to do and helps us generate diversity of thought, innovative solutions and higher levels of engagement in our employee base.

Pledge

Together with Lloyd’s, we also worked on the launch of the Inclusive Behaviours Pledge, designed to change behaviours and create a more inclusive work environment across the sector, with 50 firms signed up so far.

The Pledge addresses all forms of potential discrimination in the workplace, whether on the grounds of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage/civil partnerships, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion/belief, gender or sexual orientation.

It sets out a clear framework of desired behaviours for leaders and their employees in the workplace and with suppliers and customers.

We urge other organisations to sign up to the Pledge and look for other opportunities to help create a truly diverse and inclusive industry which welcomes people from different backgrounds and values the contribution they can make to our industry.

Steve Collinson is head of HR at Zurich UK.