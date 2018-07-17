Biba launches industry standardised Toba template

Trade body says new Toba will increase productivity and reduce business costs.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has unveiled a standardised terms of business agreement (Toba) which it claimed could “revolutionise” the process for brokers and insurers, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to the trade body using the new voluntary Toba would save up to 80 hours of work (see box) as well as reducing bureaucracy and broker queries, lowering costs, making disputes less frequent and increasing productivity.

Biba argued that widespread take-up would achieve a “massive reduction in workload on all sides” due to the standardisation in the template of the common clauses that appear in all Tobas which it said make up more than 70% of the usual content.

Balanced

It described the new template as “well balanced for both brokers and insurers alike” and flagged that it still allowed for flexibility.

Biba explained the offering, available for use now or in the future, will provide a base platform for the broker-insurer relationship which can be amended, added to or reduced as required.

It also highlighted that the new Toba template was compliant with GDPR and was being rolled out to managing general agents and networks.

The launch is the culmination of a two year process involving Biba, its Toba committee and input from brokers and insurers alike (see list at bottom).

Productivity

Graeme Trudgill, Biba executive director said: “Members have asked us to find a solution to this administrative burden which has most definitely affected their productivity.

“We felt so strongly about this that we made it one of our key manifesto issues for 2018. Our technical team have sought opinion from many stakeholders and this resulting Toba template will benefit both insurers and brokers for many years to come.”

Peter Blanc, group CEO Aston Lark Group and Biba main board member added: “It is vitally important that brokers can take steps to improve efficiencies and be allowed to concentrate on what they do best – advising clients on their insurance needs.

“This is a giant step forward in allowing our sector to evolve to the needs of the fast moving digital age we are operating in.”

Insurers involved in discussions Ageas

AIG

Allianz

Aviva

Axa

Broker Network

Chubb

CNA

Ecclesiastical

LMA

LV

NIG

RSA

Zurich

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.