Mark Peters to lead Oak Underwriting

Zurich makes appointment as takeover from RSA completes.

Mark Peters has been appointed as head of Oak Underwriting replacing former managing director Mark Coffey who has left to work for Ardonagh Group as commercial director for Autonet and Carole Nash.

Peters is currently Zurich’s head of market management for wealth and will report to Paul Glasper, head of specialist retail at Zurich.

The news came as the provider completed the takeover of the high net worth insurer from RSA which was first announced in March.

The deal has seen Zurich keep Oak’s existing office in Chipping Norton and all of its employees.

It added that over the medium-term Oak will become part of Zurich Private Clients business but confirmed to Insurance Age that there were no plans to get rid of the Oak brand.

Brands

David White, head of Retail, Zurich UK, said: “Today’s announcement brings together two highly complementary brands to create a market leading high net-worth business.

“This transaction significantly increases our scale in the market, transforming us into one of the UK’s largest high net-worth insurers and giving us a strong platform for driving future growth.”

White concluded: “Oak is an excellent strategic fit for our business, further strengthening our underwriting expertise, enhancing our distribution capabilities and expanding our regional footprint.”

