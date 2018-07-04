News analysis: Who’s top of the Allianz “hit list”?

Reports of an impending large insurer acquisition grip the UK broker market

The news that Allianz is reportedly looking to make a large scale insurer acquisition has sparked mixed reactions from the UK broker market.

Speculation is rife over which provider is at the top of its wish list, with UK-headquartered RSA and Aviva being among the potential targets as well as Swiss insurer Zurich and Australian provider QBE.

The Sunday Times kicked off reports that suggested Allianz chief executive officer Oliver Bäte has been working with investment bankers for several months to develop a “hit list”.

Allianz had previously been linked to XL Catlin, which was eventually sold to Axa for $15.3bn (£11.1bn) this February (see box below).

With none of the players commenting and only speculation to go on, it is unclear at this stage whether the provider is looking to buy a whole company or only its UK arm. However, the $15bn figure that XL was finally sold for seems to indicate it is prepared to swoop for a group deal.

On the list

Broker experts had different takes on which insurer they would prefer for Allianz to buy, however, no one seemed to believe that RSA was the most likely candidate, despite persistent rumours of it being up for sale.

“RSA are always the Johnny-come-lately,” stated Trident Insurance chief executive Robert Marshall, who was unimpressed with the insurer’s performance.

According to brokers each of the four named insurers would present their own problems as well as opportunities for Allianz. But Aviva was flagged as a sensible choice because of its large footprint in the UK, while QBE and Zurich on the other hand were believed to be likely targets because of their presence internationally.

“I don’t think Aviva would be up for sale,” Jon Newall, principal at Lockyers Insurance, observed. “It would be like David buying Goliath in the UK.”

Newall also noted that Allianz buying Aviva, the biggest insurer in the UK, could get picked up by the Competition and Markets Authority. But others dismissed that this would lead to anything considering the many other insurers and managing general agents (MGA) in the sector.

Allianz GWP 2017: £46.08bn

Staff numbers: 140,553

Headquarters: Munich, Germany The four rumoured targets: Aviva GWP 2017: £27.61bn

Staff numbers: 30,090

Headquarters: London

Broker comment: “Aviva is an enormous acquisition. Culturally they’re two very different organisations. Allianz is much more conservative, steadier and more even-keeled in its approach to the way it underwrites, while Aviva is much more fluid in terms of looking to consolidate and grow its own book. They’re both good in their own right, but chalk and cheese when it comes to philosophy.” Nick Houghton, managing director at JM Glendinning RSA GWP 2017: £7.60bn

Staff numbers: 12,600

Headquarters: London

Broker comment: “We trade mostly with RSA so that might be a bit concerning from our point of view. They have been up for sale for a while. All four have very different dynamics. I don’t think there’s any one which we would be pushed towards.” Suzy Middleton, director at SEIB Insurance Brokers Zurich GWP 2017: £35.33bn

Staff numbers: 53,000

Headquarters: Zürich, Switzerland

Broker comment: “Zurich is probably the best fit, because they’re far more international and that’s where the rewards are going to come from. They’re not limited to the UK or to the little economy of Europe in comparison to everywhere else. Allianz is a global entity, and Zurich is a global entity. There is only one serious insurer amongst these [rumoured targets] and that’s Zurich. But if they’re after numbers and policyholders of different types then probably Aviva is what they want.” Robert Marshall, chief executive officer at Trident Insurance QBE GWP 2017: £10.74bn

Staff numbers: 14,140

Headquarters: Sydney, Australia

Broker comment: “Looking at their [Allianz’s] acquisition strategy, it’s more likely to be QBE . It’s the right size. QBE have been reducing their risk appetite significantly over the last six to eight months. They’re pulling away from some stuff. Zurich is too much of a global player, and so is Aviva. QBE ’s roots are in Australia and I think they want to get out of the European market.” Jon Newall, principal at Lockyers Insurance

Disruption

Experts also said that brokers had not been hugely impacted in the long term following previous waves of insurer consolidation. However, several brokers expressed concern that a takeover of this scale would disrupt the market.

“The service levels tend to drop and, with the best will in the world, that seems inevitable,” said Mason Owen managing director Andrew Gibbons. “From a broker’s point of view it makes life a little bit harder.”

Other concerns included loss of quality staff and office closures due to duplication and a potential change of appetite in writing certain risks.

Suzy Middleton, director at SEIB Insurance Brokers, pointed out that Allianz already had its hands full sorting out its joint venture with LV.

“Sometimes when you get into a consolidation point of view you run before you can walk and start looking at acquisitions rather than line up what you’ve already got,” Middleton added.

Allianz and LV Allianz has recently proved it is acquisitive in the UK. In August last year it announced it would buy LV’s general insurance business for £713m and in December the insurers confirmed that the £500m initial deal for 49% of LV’s GI offering had proceeded. Allianz is set to pay £213m in a second transaction in 2019 for a further 20.9% stake. As part of the agreement, around £350m of Allianz’s current personal lines premium will go to the LV branded business and LV’s commercial lines business, which has around £250m of premium, will go to Allianz. Axa and XL Catlin Allianz had previously been tipped to buy XL, but in March 2018 Axa swooped in and bought XL Group for $15.3bn (£11.1bn). XL had $15bn of gross written premium in 2017 and 7,400 employees. The combination of Axa and XL would, looking at 2016 figures, have property and casualty lines revenue of €48bn. According to Axa the deal will propel it to being the global leader of P&C commercial lines business with the most GWP. The final price of the deal represented a 33% premium on XL’s closing share price on 2 March. The buyout is expected to complete in the second half of 2018.

Meanwhile, Simon Henderson, managing director of Darwin Clayton, questioned whether insurer consolidation was good from a customer perspective.

He noted that it would take the two insurers involved in any deal a long time to recover, which could have an impact on choice in the market.

“Insurers become inward looking when there’s a big merger,” he added. “It restricts competition and reduces the options for brokers. If they buy another big insurer you’ve got one big market that is no longer there.”

However, most brokers argued that, thanks to the large number of MGAs looking to do business, there would be more than enough choice and capacity in the UK insurance sector even if there were to be a deal between two of the biggest insurers.

“The MGAs have compensated for the lack of choice because they are now, in a way, being the broker to the broker. You can merrily deal with all sorts of MGAs, there’s no limit,” confirmed Marshall.

UK and beyond

While the broking sector is currently seeing a lot of consolidation with new deals being announced almost every week, experts dismissed that this could be a factor driving insurer M&A activity.

Instead, specialists pointed to gross written premiums and wanting a larger footprint in certain areas of business as the main factors behind it.

“Allianz is global and probably trying to get more into the general UK market,” Middleton added. “It may be a turnaround on Brexit and keeping their foot in the door in the UK.”

LV has so far kept its brand following the agreement with Allianz, but it is far from certain that the provider would have the

same approach if it bought another insurer.

“When you’re talking about putting some serious world-wide names together, brands probably do matter,” Gibbons stated. “All four of them are heavily involved in premiership rugby and are well-known names in the UK.”

But brokers agreed that while company brands are important, they value service, products and security more.

Recent insurer mergers Covéa and Sterling French mutual Covéa bought high net worth (HNW) specialist Sterling Insurance Group in December 2014 for an undisclosed sum. Sterling was solely owned by Nicholas Cooper and Covéa said the deal would strengthen its position in the UK market and broaden its product offering. After the purchase went through, Sterling became a sister company of Covéa’s existing UK insurer, Covéa Insurance. The deal was supported in the main by the broker market. Ageas and Groupama Ageas UK purchased Groupama Insurance Company for £116m in 2012. As part of the agreement the Groupama Insurances brand was phased out, while the company became a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of Ageas. The provider said the deal was ‘another step’ in strengthening its multi-channel distribution approach and its commitment to grow in the UK broker market. Zurich and Oak Underwriting In March this year, Zurich UK bought HNW specialist Oak Underwriting from RSA, again value was not disclosed. According to Zurich the agreement enhanced its existing HNW proposition, with a spokesperson for the insurer stating it became one of the top three biggest HNW providers in the UK. The insurer further noted that the deal would give it a broader distribution platform and enhanced regional presence. Oak had been bought by RSA in April 2011.

Buying British

Some of them did point out though that if Allianz buys either Aviva or RSA it would be a pity to lose a British brand, particularly ahead of the UK’s exit from the European Union.

“Like in any marketplace it’s a shame when our markets get taken over by businesses that

don’t have the history in the UK,” opined Nick Houghton, managing director of JM Glendinning. “We should fight harder to actually have UK-owned domiciled businesses performing on the global stage.”

On a positive note, brokers were confident they would be able to handle any potential insurer consolidation coming their way.

Houghton concluded: “Thank goodness that the broker market hasn’t become disintermediated, because if the insurers start consuming each other it will be carnage for a while and we will be the buffer that protects the customer from that carnage.”

Zurich, RSA, Aviva, QBE and Allianz all declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.