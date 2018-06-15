Trade credit insurers pay out record amount at start of 2018

ABI reveals that insurers got more than 40 claims a day.

The £54m of UK domestic trade credit insurance claims paid out in the first three months of 2018 was a record for the first quarter of a year, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has revealed.

The trade body noted that the number of claims made by UK firms in the quarter to cover non-payment of debts was at its highest level since 2009.

According to the association, there were 3,966 notifications of new trade credit insurance claims up by 50% on the previous quarter as the insolvency of Carillion hit.

This equated to 44 new claims every day.

Highest

The news followed on from the fact that insurers’ pay-outs in 2017 were also at the highest level since 2009.

The ABI compiled the latest data from nine trade credit insurers: AIG, Atradius, Coface, Euler Hermes, Markel International, QBE, Tokio Marine HCC, XL and Zurich.

In addition it cited research showing that corporate insolvencies in England and Wales rose by 13% on the previous quarter.

In the organisation’s view the level of insolvencies combined with several recent high-profile company restructures highlighted how challenging the trading environment remains.

Challenging

Mark Shepherd, assistant director, head of property, commercial and specialist lines at the ABI said: “This is a tough time to be in business and it is not getting any easier.”

Adding: “The commercial environment remains a challenging one for customers, suppliers and insurers.”

Shepherd concluded: “Never has the importance of trade credit insurance been greater – the survival of any business could be at risk without it. With too many firms at the mercy of non-payment of debts, the time has come for trade credit insurance to become an essential part of every businesses’ contingency planning.”

