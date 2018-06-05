NIG unveils refreshed etraded property owners product

Provider highlights three enhancements, new extensions and increase in limits.

NIG has updated its etraded property owners product in a move that it said came after broker feedback.

The provider detailed that it had removed ‘average’ from the policy wording and increased un-occupancy cover from 30 to 90 days.

In addition it has added theft and malicious damage by a tenant as standard for up to £10,000 per claim.

As well as these changes NIG highlighted further enhancements and extensions in what it called “a comprehensive product refresh”.

Limits

It listed the increased extension limits as including from £25,000 to £50,000 for damage by emergency services, and trace and access. The £25,000 limit for loss of metered water and heating oil now applies per claim rather than for one period of insurance.

NIG has also added 18 new extensions to material damage.

Neil Manser, managing director of NIG said: “We believe insurance should be a walk in the park. This major product refresh embodies that philosophy.

“We continually listen to broker feedback, while addressing market changes across our whole portfolio of products. I’m proud as part of this refresh we are tackling under insurance by putting average in the shade.”

Commitment

Dan Burton, director of etrade added: “The improvements we’ve made to property owners eproduct demonstrates NIG’s commitment to developing our etrade proposition.

“Not just by providing a wide portfolio of products on the platforms our brokers trade on, but also by continually refreshing our eproducts.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.