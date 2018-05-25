Launderette-based insurance ghost brokers jailed

Fraudsters sentenced to three years and seven months, and 16 months in prison respectively.

Two fraudsters involved in an elaborate ghost broking operation run from their launderette in Tottenham have been jailed for conspiracy to defraud insurance companies.

Raza Mir, 44, of Plashet Grove, East Ham and Muhammed Asif, 38, of Glenny Road, Barking were sentenced on 24 May at London Inner Crown Court having entered guilty pleas on 24 April.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) detailed that both were arrested in February last year.

The organisation noted that what looked like a legitimate laundry business hid an insurance fraud scam. Visitors to the premises were getting fraudulent motor cover using fake names and addresses.

Forging

A joint investigation between the IFB, the City of London Police’s Major Proactive Crime Team and IFB’s insurer members also found that Mir and Asif were forging no claims discount letters in order to obtain cheaper insurance.

The IFB and the Crime Team linked over 100 policies to the scam and thousands of quotes to the pair during their investigation.

When the Crime Team carried out a search warrant, they seized 263 no claims discount letters of which at least 172 proved to be fraudulent.

Mir was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison while Asif was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

‘Fraud doesn’t wash with us’

Jason Potter, IFB’s head of investigations commented: “Mir and Asif used a seemingly innocuous business to front their fraudulent activities and thanks to our collaboration with City of London Police, along with our insurer members, we were able to hang these fraudsters out to dry.

“This case goes to demonstrate that organised insurance fraud can often be linked to other criminal activity and this behaviour must be stopped.

“We remain committed to stamping out insurance fraud and hope that today’s sentencing serves as a stark warning to would-be criminals that fraud doesn’t wash with us, that they will get caught and they will get punished.”

