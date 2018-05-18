FSCS calls on brokers to help form response to Alpha failure

First time the body has requested market input in this way.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has asked brokers and claims handling firms to get in contact to discuss ways to help Alpha Insurance policyholders.

The call was in response to the collapse of the unrated Danish insurer which went bankrupt earlier this month prompting a crisis in the UK taxi market.

An email to the market – entitled Update for brokers (managing general agents) for Alpha Insurance, and claims handling firms who acted on behalf of Alpha Insurance or their Agents – the FSCS asked the market to get in touch to “discuss how we might work together to assist Alpha Insurance policyholders”.

The FSCS confirmed that it is the first time the organisation has called for market input in this way.

It continued: “We are aware that Alpha Insurance appear to have provided a range of insurances to the UK retail and commercial market, such as professional indemnity, motor and gap insurance, and home insurance.

“We are investigating the status of that insurance and whether and to what extent Alpha Insurance policyholders are protected by the Danish Fund and/or FSCS. We will provide a further update shortly.”

Default

The FSCS declared the firm in default on 11 May. Prior to that it had stated it was “considering the position with the authorities” and would “provide further updates shortly.”

The troubles at Alpha began earlier this year and in March the Danish regulator ordered it to develop a recovery plan.

A few days later issues with collapsed CBL Insurance, one of Alpha’s largest reinsurers, resulted in the Danish company stopping writing new business and falling into liquidation.

Broker Carrott has already moved 9,000 customers from Alpha to Aviva in response to the collapse.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.