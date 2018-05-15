Damian Baxter moves from Open GI to Hughub

Baxter becomes head of sales at insurtech firm.

Hughub has recruited Damian Baxter from Open GI as its new head of sales, Insurance Age can reveal.

Baxter was associate director of business development at the software specialists for nearly four years.

Prior to this he spent two and a half years as head of business development for PowerPlace and brings a total of 12 years of insurance and software experience to the newly created role.

Baxter will report CEO Jonathan Davey who came on board at the InsurTech business in 2016 having left SSP in October 2015.

At the time Davey described the start-up as a “customer-centric business platform, transforming customer interaction and engagement across a full range of protection products for insurance retailers”.

Targets

According to the firm it is targeting growth in the broker, MGA and insurer sectors.

“I am hugely excited about Hughub’s technology and its ability to address the ‘customer expectation’ gap our industry has, with its foundations based on siloed legacy technology,” said Baxter.

Davey added: “Damian is a great addition to the team, we have an ever increasing pipeline of opportunity and need strong sales leadership as we go through the next stage of our growth.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.