Alpha collapse causes “massive upheaval” with taxi to the fore

The unrated Danish insurer's bankruptcy has caused havoc.

Brokers have rushed to respond to taxi insurance customers affected by the collapse of unrated Danish insurer Alpha Insurance.

Alpha policyholders, including a large amount of taxi drivers, were suddenly left uninsured on 8 May when Alpha was declared bankrupt after a filing by its liquidators.

A-Plan chief executive officer Carl Shuker told Insurance Age that the broker had “a few policies” with Alpha, but that these had been replaced immediately.

“We had a handful on Alpha and they now have temporary cover in place while we are contacting them,” he noted, adding: “None of our customers have been left without cover.”

Upheaval

Meanwhile, an unnamed broker who said his business had a “small exposure” to Alpha noted: “It was unpleasant to deal with and I do feel sorry for the customers. We did get caught up in it.”

The same broker explained that all of the firm’s customers were now covered by other policies, but criticised the lack of communication from Alpha.

He continued: “It’s been a massive upheaval in the office, because obviously our clients are our priority.

“It had the knock-on effect that everything else stopped and we couldn’t write any new business while we were dealing with it.”

Insurance Age revealed earlier today that telematics specialist Carrot Insurance had replaced Alpha with Aviva for affected policyholders.

Alternative cover

According to messages on Twitter, many taxi drivers were insured with Alpha through UK-based J&M Insurance Services, trading as Cover My Cab.

In a statement on its website, Cover My Cab wrote: “We have been advised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and the Danish Financial Services Authority to inform all policyholders that their insurance cover has been terminated and to seek alternative insurance coverage as soon as possible to ensure they are legally insured.”

Cover My Cab added that every Alpha policyholder’s insurance had been cancelled with immediate effect and urged all customers to contact the business directly.

The statement continued: “We really appreciate your custom and are presently very busy taking a large number of calls and working hard to place all policyholders on alternative policies as soon as we can and we apologise for the time it is taking to get through on the phones but please keep trying.”

Unrated

The collapse of Alpha has once again sparked the debate of whether brokers should be placing business with unrated insurers.

According to Shuker, A-Plan only had a few policies with Alpha due to the insurer’s unrated status.

He added: “We much prefer working with A-rated and rated insurers, but we have a contingency plan in place for situations like these and we put that into action this morning [9 May].”

The unnamed expert added that his business also predominately used UK-based rated insurers.

However, he continued: “It’s difficult for brokers because customers want the most competitive rate and it’s a difficult balance. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

Standards

Since the news broke frustrated affected taxi drivers have taken to Twitter to voice their anger and concerns.

Following the collapse of Alpha, Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said in a statement: “London taxi drivers pride ourselves on high standards of safety and compliance.

“We have notified all of our members about this change, to ensure that no-one is unintentionally driving without insurance.

“We will be supporting any of our members that may have been affected.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.