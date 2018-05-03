RSA refreshes risk management portal

The software, RSAred, has been relaunched for brokers, customers and underwriters.

RSA has relaunched its RSAred risk management software in a move which it said would provide even greater visibility and control over property and casualty risks for customers, brokers and RSA underwriters.

According to the insurer the RSAred customer portal is available in English, French and Spanish and is free to access for RSA’s mid-sized to large corporate customers and brokers through RSA Risk Consulting, which provides insight and specialist sector knowledge of hazards and risks.

Functions

The portal retains existing functionality that enables customers to update risk improvements and see the impact on their risk quality straight away.

In addition, users can now also identify poorer performing sites and areas for improvement, obtain an overview of property risk, machinery breakdown and crime exposure, as well as assess natural hazard risk.

The insurer further detailed that a key feature of the new portal is the ability for users to compare their own risk exposure with the industry average, using anonymised data from other firms within their sector.

Expertise

Neil Strickland, Risk Consulting director at RSA, said: “Sharing our expertise and data is a core part of our Risk Consulting proposition and helps us to develop our genuinely collaborative and flexible partnerships with customers and brokers. Through testing, we used feedback from our customers to ensure the enhancements truly respond to their needs.”

He added: “Subsequently, the reaction from other customers has been extremely favourable. With its clear functionality and intuitive interface, RSAred will really help risk managers to convey and discuss their risks at a senior level within their companies.”

The RSAred customer portal now also enables users to benchmark these risks against comparable exposures across the same sector.

