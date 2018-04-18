Das v Asplin: Prosecution outlines arguments on fraud charges

Asplin and others have been charged with conspiracy and fraud and are currently standing trial.

The trial of former Das CEO Paul Asplin continued today (18 April) at Southwark Crown Court.

Asplin and the other defendants are standing trial for a number of charges relating to conspiracy and fraud.

The prosecution made arguments alleging how Asplin and his fellow accused hid their involvement in two companies, Med Report and CW Law.

It also detailed that the defendants benefited while those two firms engaged in contracts with Das while Asplin was CEO.

In addition to Asplin the defendants are:

Ex-claims director of Das Insurance, David Kearns, who also owned one third of both Med Report and CW Law

Law Asplin’s friend Robert Dalley

Asplin’s ex-wife Sally Jones

Asplin’s current wife Karen Asplin

And, Kearn’s wife Jayne Kearns.

For Med Report it is alleged Das passed over 12,000 claims instructions to the firm.

Brazen

Discussing Med Report, which was set up in 2000, prosecutor, Richard Whittam QC, accused Asplin of a “brazen approach to enquiries into the ownership of Med Report.”

He also alleged that a trust was set up to “keep secret” the interest Paul Asplin and David Kearns had in Med Report. The court heard yesterday that both Mr Asplin and Mr Kearns owned one third of the company.

Whittam alleged that Asplin had been “economical with the truth” and failed to declare his and Kearns’ “greater interest” in Med Report. He also said Asplin failed to reflect former wife Sally Jones’ role in Med Report.

The court also heard how Asplin discouraged Das from moving away from Med Report to another provider.

CW Law

In relation to CW Law the court heard that it was purchased by William Graham Law in 2007 in a deal funded by a £3m loan from Das. Mr Asplin, Mrs Karen Asplin and David Kearns are standing trial on conspiracy to defraud charges relating to CW Law.

The prosecution alleged that Mr Asplin and Kearns went into partnership with a law firm, Culpen Williams, in order to create CW Law. A key person at Culpen Williams was Jeremy Culpen who died in 2008. Whittam said Das provided an office for CW Law and would offer 3,000 referrals a year or make a fixed funding payment of £1m.

The court also heard about a number of payments between the businesses and it was pointed out that, when CW Law was sold to William Graham Law it was funded by a £3m loan from Das. Whittam also noted a number of payments made to Mrs Asplin and Kearns after the deal went through.

He stated: “Within days of the £3m from Das reaching Jeremy Culpen, £1.2m had been distributed between Paul Asplin, David Kearns and Karen Asplin.”

The trial continues.

