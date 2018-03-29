The Hanover explores Chaucer sale options

Lloyd’s business had net written premiums of $849.1m in 2017.

The Hanover has appointed Goldman Sachs to review its options for Chaucer.

The US-headquartered firm confirmed in a statement that selling Chaucer was one of the possible outcomes.

Chaucer underwrites business at Lloyd’s in several classes from marine, property and energy to the likes of aviation, casualty and political risks.

Sold

For 2017 Chaucer reported pre-tax operating income of $7.1m (£5.1m).

Net written premium came in at $849.1m with a combined operating ratio for the period of 105.3%.

The Hanover bought Chaucer in July 2011 for $474m. It sold the UK motor business to Markerstudy in July 2015 who rebranded the division to Zenith Marque in March 2016.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.