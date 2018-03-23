FSCS paid claims of £16.5m to former Gable policyholders in 2017

The bankrupt insurer had 60,000 UK policyholders and was working with 12 brokers in UK.

Gable Insurance had 60,000 active policies in the UK and contracts with 12 UK brokers at the time of its bankruptcy, according to its liquidator.

The liquidator, Batliner Wanger Batliner, reported that England had been Gable’s largest market.

In total, the unrated Liechtenstein-based provider had 130,000 policies in force at the time of its collapse across 11 countries and was working with around 30 brokers who sold approximately 50 different products.

Its main products in the UK included motor vehicle liability, business, accident and building insurance as well as litigation costs financing.

Claims

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) confirmed in November 2016 that it was stepping in to help Gable customers with their claims.

As a result, the FSCS paid claims of a total of £16.5m and returned premiums of roughly £10.2m last year.

The liquidator further noted that in total around £161m worth of claims across all countries are outstanding at the insurer after its bankruptcy.

Brokers

Gable was ordered to stop writing new business in September 2016 and went into administration a month later when the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) appointed PwC as special administrator.

At the time brokers warned it was “bad news” for the whole industry whether they used Gable as a provider or not.

In its plan and budget for 2017/18 the FSCS announced that insurers were to pay a supplementary levy of £63m as a result of the failures of Enterprise Insurance and Gable.

In July last year the FSCS had made over 28,000 return of premium payments worth £8.3m to former policyholders of the provider.

