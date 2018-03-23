Insurance Age

FSCS paid claims of £16.5m to former Gable policyholders in 2017

money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The bankrupt insurer had 60,000 UK policyholders and was working with 12 brokers in UK.

Gable Insurance had 60,000 active policies in the UK and contracts with 12 UK brokers at the time of its bankruptcy, according to its liquidator.

The liquidator, Batliner Wanger Batliner, reported that England had been Gable’s largest market.

In total, the unrated Liechtenstein-based provider had 130,000 policies in force at the time of its collapse across 11 countries and was working with around 30 brokers who sold approximately 50 different products.

Its main products in the UK included motor vehicle liability, business, accident and building insurance as well as litigation costs financing.

Claims
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) confirmed in November 2016 that it was stepping in to help Gable customers with their claims.

As a result, the FSCS paid claims of a total of £16.5m and returned premiums of roughly £10.2m last year.

The liquidator further noted that in total around £161m worth of claims across all countries are outstanding at the insurer after its bankruptcy.

Brokers
Gable was ordered to stop writing new business in September 2016 and went into administration a month later when the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) appointed PwC as special administrator.

At the time brokers warned it was “bad news” for the whole industry whether they used Gable as a provider or not.

In its plan and budget for 2017/18 the FSCS announced that insurers were to pay a supplementary levy of £63m as a result of the failures of Enterprise Insurance and Gable.

In July last year the FSCS had made over 28,000 return of premium payments worth £8.3m to former policyholders of the provider.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

Latest issue

March 2018 cover

Read the latest issue of Insurance Age here

Most read

  1. Lloyd’s slumps to £2bn loss for 2017
  2. Insurance industry welcomes Ogden rate reform
  3. Claimant lawyers hit out at government’s discount rate reform
  4. Ian Gosden retires from GRP-owned Higos
  5. ICO boosts data protection staff ahead of GDPR
  6. Pen Underwriting makes 11 redundant at Chelmsford office
  7. Hayley Robinson takes on CUO role at Zurich UK

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: