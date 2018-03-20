Discount rate reform unveiled by the government

Justice Secretary David Gauke to introduce the Civil Liability Bill, which includes changes to how the Ogden rate is set.

Justice Secretary David Gauke has unveiled plans to introduce the Civil Liability Bill through the House of Lords today (20 March).

The new bill includes changes to the way the discount rate is set as well as how whiplash claims are paid out.

However, it does not give any indication as to whether the rate will actually be altered as a result.

Compensation

The Ministry of Justice noted that the aim is to “provide a more balanced approach to compensation that fully compensates victims of catastrophic accidents, including the most vulnerable, while addressing issues around overpayment which could have a knock-on effect on public services with large personal injury liabilities – particularly the NHS”.

It added that it had “carefully considered the report of the Justice Committee on the draft legislation and accepted the majority of its recommendations”.

The Ministry of Justice stated: “The changes to the discount rate now being introduced through the Civil Liability Bill will create a fairer and better system of setting the discount rate, which will still provide full compensation.”

Review

It further detailed that it will:

set the rate with reference to ‘low risk’ rather than ‘very low risk’ investments as at present, better reflecting evidence of the actual investment habits of claimants;

establish a regular review of the rate, the first within 90 days of the legislation coming into force and at least every three years thereafter;

establish an independent expert panel Chaired by the Government Actuary to advise the Lord Chancellor on the setting of the rate.

The changes to the way the discount, or Ogden, rate is calculated were first proposed by the government in September last year.

The proposals followed the shock cut in the rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% announced by then Justice Secretary Liz Truss in February 2017.

The insurance industry reacted with anger and days after the announcement 15 insurer bosses descended on Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond to call for a swift change in the law.

Many insurers reported large hits from the discount rate change in their financial results for 2016.

The government responded by launching a consultation on how the rate should be set in the future in March 2017.

