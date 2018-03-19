Trade credit insurer pay-outs at highest level since 2009

ABI says company failures such as Monarch Airlines and Carillion have led to challenging trading conditions.

Insurance pay-outs made by trade credit insurers in 2017 were at their highest level since 2009 according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

High profile company failures in 2017 included Monarch Airlines and Palmer and Harvey, and they were followed in 2018 by Carillion, Toys R Us and Maplin.

The ABI has previously said that trade credit insurers will pay out an estimated £31m to help firms in the supply chain recover from the collapse of construction giant Carillion.

According to the insurer trade body company insolvencies were up by 4%. in 2017, which has resulted in “challenging trading conditions at home and abroad”.

Record

Key points from the ABI’s annual trade credit insurance statistics included:

Claims paid to businesses due to non-payment of debts in 2017 totalled £225m, the equivalent of £4.3m every week. This was up 7% on 2016, and the highest amount since 2009.

In 2017 there were 11,017 claims. This equates to 212 firms being helped every week.

The level of trade covered by trade credit insurance in the UK stands at a record £340bn, up 7% on 2016.

stands at a record £340bn, up 7% on 2016. A fifth of policies covered businesses exporting goods or services overseas, with just over three-quarters covering domestic trade. The trade credit market continues to grow, with nearly 13,000 policies in force.

Given a number of high profile insolvencies in the second half of 2017, the value of claims received in the last quarter of last year, at £130m, was the highest quarterly figure since the first quarter, 2009.

Commenting on the figures, Mark Shepherd, ABI’s assistant director, property, commercial and specialist lines, said: “The failure of a number of high profile businesses, such as Monarch Airlines and Palmer and Harvey in 2017 and the recent collapse of Carillion, dramatically highlights the value of trade credit insurance.

“With over £4m paid to businesses every week, trade credit insurance can make the difference between survival or demise following non-payment by a customer.”

Intermediaries

Shepherd urged the industry to raise the awareness of trade credit insurance, highlighting that “too many firms remain unprotected”, adding that the vast majority of policies were sold through intermediaries.

He concluded: “With the number of policies rising and insured trade at a record high, more firms are recognising that this cover is an essential business tool to help them assess the credit risk of potential business partners.”

