Canopius completes exit from Sompo Holdings

The £737m deal for the Lloyd’s insurer was first announced last September.

The private equity-backed buyout of Canopius has now completed returning the Top 10 Lloyd’s insurer to a standalone business.

The $952m (£737m) deal between Sompo Holdings and a consortium led by Centerbridge Partners was first announced in September 2017.

The Japanese firm had bought Canopius in 2014 for £594m.

Canopius will be led by chairman Michael Watson and group chief underwriting officer Mike Duffy.

Since being founded in 2003 Canopius has grown to write over $1.5bn of premium last year.

New dawn

Watson said: “I am delighted to herald the dawn of an exciting new chapter in Canopius’s journey.

“This has re-energised our exceptionally talented team who, with the financial strength and insights of our new owners, will continue to pursue our ambition of building a world-class specialty (re)insurance franchise.”

