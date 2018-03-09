Canopius completes exit from Sompo Holdings
The £737m deal for the Lloyd’s insurer was first announced last September.
The private equity-backed buyout of Canopius has now completed returning the Top 10 Lloyd’s insurer to a standalone business.
The $952m (£737m) deal between Sompo Holdings and a consortium led by Centerbridge Partners was first announced in September 2017.
The Japanese firm had bought Canopius in 2014 for £594m.
Canopius will be led by chairman Michael Watson and group chief underwriting officer Mike Duffy.
Since being founded in 2003 Canopius has grown to write over $1.5bn of premium last year.
New dawn
Watson said: “I am delighted to herald the dawn of an exciting new chapter in Canopius’s journey.
“This has re-energised our exceptionally talented team who, with the financial strength and insights of our new owners, will continue to pursue our ambition of building a world-class specialty (re)insurance franchise.”
