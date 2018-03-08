The most read whitepapers by brokers in February 2018

Check out the top five downloads from Insurance Age’s sister site Insurance Hound.

Brokers have been keen to find out more about GDPR, IDD, charity insurance and marine insurance in the past month, according to the top five downloads from Insurance Hound.

Insurance Hound is the resource centre for brokers providing a free and easy-to-use digital library of whitepapers, analyst reports, case studies, business advice, tutorials and web seminars.

A paper by Ecclesiastical on the upcoming implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive topped the download charts offering analysis of the implications for the UK insurance broking profession.

GDPR

GDPR however took up places two and three on the list.

MarkLogic’s offering was designed to put brokers on the right path to GDPR compliance and Ecclesiastical also looked at the steps businesses should be taking now.

Markel and Abbey Legal’s whitepaper in fourth place included a flow chart to help charities choose which cover they need as well as a description of covers available.

And completing the list Allianz’s marine cargo report examined topical issues in the market.

Check out February’s top five in full:

