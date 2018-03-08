Barbican adds incident response exercises and phishing simulation to cyber cover

Lloyd’s insurer teams up with TSC Advantage.

Barbican Insurance Group has expanded its cyber insurance package with two types of security training for clients.

The Lloyd’s insurer explained that policyholders can now access incident response exercises and phishing simulation from enterprise risk and cybersecurity consulting firm TSC Advantage.

The cyber incident response exercise tests the resilience of customers’ current strategies and delivers recommendations for improvements.

The second exercise focuses on social engineering attacks. The company is exposed to a series of targeted phishing simulation emails to judge current defences and provide action points on how to strengthen them.

Boost

Graeme King, business group leader for cyber at Barbican, said: “At Barbican, we are committed to finding new ways to boost the cyber resilience of our insureds and it is in all of our interests to help reduce the potential for cyber-related losses.

“By introducing these new training components into our policies, we want to place our clients in the strongest possible position to withstand attacks, while also empowering them to respond quickly and effectively when an incident occurs.”

