InsurTech Futures: Axa partners with Brolly on car insurance product

New policy to launch in March via Brolly's smartphone app.

Axa Insurance has teamed up with InsurTech start-up Brolly to provide a new car insurance product.

The insurer stated that it was the first panel member for the policy, which is set to launch in March and will be available to drivers via the Brolly app.

It detailed that the offering includes a 24-hour claims helpline, windscreen repair and replacement keys or locks in the event of lost car keys.

According to Axa, the partnership is part of the provider’s strategy to “work with innovative companies to make life easier for its customers”.

Artificial intelligence

Start-up broker Brolly is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and is aimed at helping customers to understand insurance with personalised advice, manage their existing policies and buy the right cover at the right time.

In July last year Brolly closed a £1m fundraising round led by Valar Ventures, Pi Labs and Entrepreneur First.

Brolly chief executive officer and co-founder Phoebe Hugh has previously warned brokers of being cut out of the market as technologies such as AI and data analytics continue to develop.

Neil Mercer, head of motor at Axa UK, said: “At Axa we have a strong appetite to work with new and innovative start-ups and are always looking at new ways to bring our products to the market.

“We are pleased to be working with a partner who, not only wants to offer cover, but is also interested in helping customers have a better understanding of insurance generally.”

Technology

Hugh added: “We are delighted to have Axa on board, as our first motor insurance panel provider.

“Our aim at Brolly is to help people understand their own insurance needs, find the best policies, and then help manage them simply and easily as circumstances change.”

She concluded: “People are blindly overspending and buying the wrong cover - so we’re using technology to try and stop that from happening.”

In April last year, Brolly revealed the result of its campaign to crowdsource a new logo.

The broker was forced to reconsider its logo after US insurer Travelers, which promotes its own brand using an umbrella symbol, threatened legal action.

