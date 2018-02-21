Biba, ABI and Lloyd’s join InsurTech Board

New group, part of the Fintech Delivery Panel, will focus on needs of InsurTech startups.

The Fintech Delivery Panel has formed an insurance technology and innovation subgroup with representatives from InsurTech startups, insurers and market bodies including the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s of London.

The initial priority for the group is to establish a common vision for InsurTech in the UK in order to position the UK as the best environment to start or locate an InsurTech business.

The Fintech Delivery Panel was launched in January 2017 by Tech City UK at the request of HM Treasury to promote the UK InsurTech agenda and help InsurTech companies to scale up and compete on a global stage.

Hurdles

Eileen Burbidge, chair of the Fintech Delivery Panel and Tech City UK, said: “Startups in this field face considerable hurdles, and a priority for the InsurTech Board will be to find ways to encourage standardisation and recommend potential fast track regulatory processes, so that entrepreneurs can concentrate on turning great ideas into viable businesses.”

Trevor Maynard, head of innovation at Lloyd’s, added: “Partnerships with startups can assist insurers in understanding their customers in new ways, delivering new types of solutions and finding new ways of working.”

The participants in the subgroup are:

Will Thorne, innovation leader, The Channel Syndicate, chair Philip Brown, head of policy, LV Serge Taborin, group digital innovation director, Aviva Christopher Beazley, CEO , London Market Group Chris Sharpe, CEO , Kinsu Steven Mendel, CEO , Bought By Many Daniel Pender, co-founder, Gryphon Freddy MacNamara, CEO , Cuvva Tom Powell, regional manager, CBL Insurance Vivek Banga, chief digital and offshoring officer, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., chair of Biba’s cross-industry Innovation Working Group Matthew Cullen, assistant director, head of strategy, data & analytics, ABI Phoebe Hugh, CEO & co-founder, Brolly Paolo Cuomo, co-founder InsTech London & Principal, Boston Consulting Group Trevor Maynard, head of innovation, commercial, Lloyd’s Greg Michel, senior programme manager, fintech, Tech City UK Daniel Poxon, insurance and pensions, HMT Euan McCarthy, policy advisor, pensions, markets & insurtech, HMT Gordon Baker, future sectors, business growth directorate, BEIS Louis Barson, head of future sectors, business growth directorate, BEIS Alan Stewart, insurance and markets team, HMT Thomas Price, head of fintech, banking and credit team, HMT

