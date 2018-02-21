Biba, ABI and Lloyd’s join InsurTech Board
New group, part of the Fintech Delivery Panel, will focus on needs of InsurTech startups.
The Fintech Delivery Panel has formed an insurance technology and innovation subgroup with representatives from InsurTech startups, insurers and market bodies including the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s of London.
The initial priority for the group is to establish a common vision for InsurTech in the UK in order to position the UK as the best environment to start or locate an InsurTech business.
The Fintech Delivery Panel was launched in January 2017 by Tech City UK at the request of HM Treasury to promote the UK InsurTech agenda and help InsurTech companies to scale up and compete on a global stage.
Hurdles
Eileen Burbidge, chair of the Fintech Delivery Panel and Tech City UK, said: “Startups in this field face considerable hurdles, and a priority for the InsurTech Board will be to find ways to encourage standardisation and recommend potential fast track regulatory processes, so that entrepreneurs can concentrate on turning great ideas into viable businesses.”
Trevor Maynard, head of innovation at Lloyd’s, added: “Partnerships with startups can assist insurers in understanding their customers in new ways, delivering new types of solutions and finding new ways of working.”
The participants in the subgroup are:
- Will Thorne, innovation leader, The Channel Syndicate, chair
- Philip Brown, head of policy, LV
- Serge Taborin, group digital innovation director, Aviva
- Christopher Beazley, CEO, London Market Group
- Chris Sharpe, CEO, Kinsu
- Steven Mendel, CEO, Bought By Many
- Daniel Pender, co-founder, Gryphon
- Freddy MacNamara, CEO, Cuvva
- Tom Powell, regional manager, CBL Insurance
- Vivek Banga, chief digital and offshoring officer, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., chair of Biba’s cross-industry Innovation Working Group
- Matthew Cullen, assistant director, head of strategy, data & analytics, ABI
- Phoebe Hugh, CEO & co-founder, Brolly
- Paolo Cuomo, co-founder InsTech London & Principal, Boston Consulting Group
- Trevor Maynard, head of innovation, commercial, Lloyd’s
- Greg Michel, senior programme manager, fintech, Tech City UK
- Daniel Poxon, insurance and pensions, HMT
- Euan McCarthy, policy advisor, pensions, markets & insurtech, HMT
- Gordon Baker, future sectors, business growth directorate, BEIS
- Louis Barson, head of future sectors, business growth directorate, BEIS
- Alan Stewart, insurance and markets team, HMT
- Thomas Price, head of fintech, banking and credit team, HMT
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Insurer
POLL: GDPR
Most read
- Majority of brokers say GDPR will have negative impact
- CBL Insurance Europe ordered to stop writing new business immediately
- ICO court case against Hiscox collapses
- Seventeen Group buys Rupert Burgoyne
- Clear buys Robert Alexander
- Jon Dye brands 2017 as “landmark” year for Allianz in UK
- InsurTech Futures: Zurich unveils InsurTech and innovation brand